Central Kentucky schools close because of weather, heating issues

Children in some central Kentucky school districts will get an extended winter break.
Scott County Schools said Monday night they will be closed Tuesday because of weather conditions. Children in the Paris Independent school district will also not return to class until Jan. 4 because of heating issues in school buildings.
Numerous counties in Kentucky were under a wind chill advisory Monday night heading into Tuesday. Temperatures were expected to drop into the single digits, with wind chills dropping below 0 degrees.
As of Monday night, children in Fayette County Public Schools were still slated to return to class on Wednesday.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
