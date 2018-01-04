Long-planned multistory building on Main and Vine has stalled. Here’s why.

The lot at the corner of East Main and East Vine streets in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, January 4, 2018. A long-awaited development on the corner of Main and Vine streets has stalled. The developer for the proposed five-story mixed use building said escalating construction costs means the development will need more tax incentives to finally get off the ground. Carson’s, a restaurant adjacent to the site, has done well. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com