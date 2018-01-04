Fayette County

Fatal July shooting determined to be justifiable homicide

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 04, 2018 01:36 PM

The July 10, 2017 death of Darrius Twyman has been determined by Lexington police to be a justifiable homicide, the police department announced Thursday.

Twyman, 19, was shot in the head in a parking lot on Danielle Lane, police said. Following the shooting, police said that he and the shooter might have been involved in a dispute.

Following an investigation, police ruled that the suspect acted in self-defense and the suspect’s actions resulted in the death of Twyman.

The reclassification of Twyman’s death decreased the amount of homicides last year in Lexington to 27. The number ties the city’s previous record, which was set in 1999 and 2001.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

