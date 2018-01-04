Bitter cold, wind chill shut down Fayette schools for Friday

Fayette County Public Schools announced Thursday night that classes would be canceled on Friday.

Wind chill temperatures and extreme cold were the reasons for the cancellation, according to the school system.

The National Weather Service office in Louisville warns of temperatures in the single digits and potential wind chills as low as 8 to 12 degrees below zero on Friday morning.

For anyone out in the cold over the weekend, the National Weather Service gives the following tips:

