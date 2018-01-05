A pit bull puppy found in a tied trash bag is recovering. Now Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is looking for the person who abandoned it.
Fayette County

Puppy abandoned in bag in Lexington neighborhood ‘barely alive inside.’

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

January 05, 2018 03:07 PM

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control seeks the public’s help in finding the person or persons who abandoned a puppy in a trash bag.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Animal Control received a call from a concerned citizen about a dog that had been abandoned inside a trash bag on an Owsley Avenue curb.

Animal Control officers found a 3-month-old pit bull puppy that was “barely alive inside a tied trash bag,” according to a press release. Animal Control Officers immediately took the puppy to a place for medical treatment and observation.

On Friday afternoon, Animal Control said the puppy was being monitored by its medical team. The puppy showed signs of improvement but will need further observation.

If a suspect is found, that person could be charged with second-degree animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor, said Tim Brown, public information officer for Animal Control.

“We’re going to be going up and down the street trying to make contact with people in the area to see if they possibly had seen anybody do it,” Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control at (859) 255-9033.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

