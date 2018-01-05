How cold is it? Lextran’s electric buses can’t run their routes. Here’s why.

This week’s cold snap had an unexpected casualty — Lextran’s fleet of electric buses.
With high temperatures this week well-below 32 degrees, the public transportation authority had to switch out its electric buses for diesel or natural compressed gas. Heating the buses when it’s so cold drained the charge, making it difficult for the buses to complete routes.
“Because an extreme cold demands more energy from the vehicle, we’ve had some concerns about the ability to maintain a comfortable on-board temperature for passengers and maintain the schedule,” said Jill Barnett, assistant general manager for Lextran. “Topography and length of route are other factors that may impact the energy demanded from the vehicle, and the buses may rotate amongst routes as we work on the ideal operating scenarios.”
Lextran doesn’t run as many routes around Christmas when the University of Kentucky is on break, which has allowed Lextran to switch out buses, Barnett said. Lextran has used federal transportation grant money to buy the electric buses and charging stations. Electric buses are less than 10 percent of its total fleet. It recently received five compressed natural gas buses, Barnett said. The vast majority of its fleet runs on diesel.
Barnett declined to say if all five of the electric buses had to be parked because of the cold weather.
In September, Lextran received a $1 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to purchase more battery-powered or electric buses and additional on-route charging stations. More charging stations on bus routes could help battery or electric buses sustain enough energy to adequately heat the bus and complete its route.
