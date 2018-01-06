Pickup truck crashes into Kentucky home leaving one dead

One man is dead after his car crashed off of Kentucky 476 in Perry County and struck a house, said Kentucky State Police public affairs officer Jody Sims.
Sims said that about 10:45 p.m. Friday, the home’s resident called police saying a vehicle with two people inside crashed into his home near Ary and they were trapped inside the vehicle.
The male driver of the pickup truck apparently failed to negotiate a curve and went over an embankment and struck the house, Sims said. Eric Reed, 35, of Hazard, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Kelda Wells, 35, was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center with apparently non life-threatening injuries.
No one inside the home was reported to have been injured , Sims said.
