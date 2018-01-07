Fire damages two houses, leaves two people injured

Two homes were heavily damaged and two people were injured after a fire on Chelsea Woods Drive late Saturday.
One firefighter was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated for facial injuries from being hit by a hose while fighting the blaze, said Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Wells.
An occupant of one of the houses was being checked for smoke inhalation but was not expected to be taken to the hospital, he said.
Wells said the fire, which was reported by one of the occupants, started at a house on the 400 block of Chelsea Woods, then spread to the house next door.
When firefighters arrived at 10:35 p.m., Wells said both homes were “heavily involved,” and the fire quickly spread to the attics of both. There was “a small collapse” as firefighters fought the blaze, he said.
The homes are only about 7 or 8 feet apart, which Wells said “certainly contributed” to the fire spreading.
He said one of the homes was likely a total loss. Though the other was heavily damaged, Wells said it would likely be salvageable.
Investigators were on the scene but the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
With temperatures hovering around 12 degrees, Wells said fire crews were being switched out frequently.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
