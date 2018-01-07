Two homes on Chelsea Woods Drive were heavily damaged by fire late Saturday night.
Two homes on Chelsea Woods Drive were heavily damaged by fire late Saturday night. Karla Ward kward1@herald-leader.com
Two homes on Chelsea Woods Drive were heavily damaged by fire late Saturday night. Karla Ward kward1@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Fire damages two houses, leaves two people injured

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

January 07, 2018 12:30 AM

Two homes were heavily damaged and two people were injured after a fire on Chelsea Woods Drive late Saturday.

One firefighter was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated for facial injuries from being hit by a hose while fighting the blaze, said Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Wells.

An occupant of one of the houses was being checked for smoke inhalation but was not expected to be taken to the hospital, he said.

Wells said the fire, which was reported by one of the occupants, started at a house on the 400 block of Chelsea Woods, then spread to the house next door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When firefighters arrived at 10:35 p.m., Wells said both homes were “heavily involved,” and the fire quickly spread to the attics of both. There was “a small collapse” as firefighters fought the blaze, he said.

The homes are only about 7 or 8 feet apart, which Wells said “certainly contributed” to the fire spreading.

He said one of the homes was likely a total loss. Though the other was heavily damaged, Wells said it would likely be salvageable.

Investigators were on the scene but the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

With temperatures hovering around 12 degrees, Wells said fire crews were being switched out frequently.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

    Fayette Circuit Judge James Ishmael Jr., who will retire soon, said he tried to do 'what I thought was right' according to the law.

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court
Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation 0:55

Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation

Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries 1:42

Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries

View More Video