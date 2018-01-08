Icy roads cause wrecks, road closings throughout the Bluegrass

Icy, wet conditions Monday morning caused multiple wrecks in Fayette County and around the Bluegrass.
The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT reported that Old Paris Road was shut down at Paris Pike, and Cooper Drive was blocked because of wrecks blamed on ice. One lane of South Limestone was blocked near Scott Street because of a utility wire down across the road.
As of 9:30 a.m., Lexington police reported 25 non-injury car wrecks around town and five collisions in which people were injured, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.
City crews pretreated roads, bridges and overpasses overnight.
“Crews reported at midnight last night and were in all areas of the city,” said Albert Miller, director of the city’s Division of Streets and Roads. “We will continue to monitor weather conditions and the forecast, and will respond as needed.”
The Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for more than an hour because of at least two crashes in Hardin County.
About 9 a.m., Kentucky Utilities reported power outages in the Harrodsburg and New Circle Road area, with traffic lights out.
KU reporting power outage in the Harrodsburg Rd/New Circle/Beaumont Parkway area. Traffic lights out. Treat dark intersections as 4-way stops. 2100 customers out. Details: https://t.co/NZjvwlopzl pic.twitter.com/SPeVSB2Z3u— LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) January 8, 2018
Fayette and Jessamine County schools were closed Monday.
State highway officials reported icy rain throughout the northeast portion of the state. Road crews started treated highways about 3 a.m. Monday.
By late morning, the precipitation had turned to all rain, which was expected to continue through most of the day.
