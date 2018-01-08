More Videos

Fayette County

Harlem Globetrotters visit Shriners Hospital

January 08, 2018 05:50 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Briana “Hoops” Green, a Lexington native and player on the Harlem Globetrotters, was at Shriner’s Hospital for Children Medical Center in Lexington Monday, helping patients have a bit of fun with basketball. Green was a starter at Paul Laurence Dunbar, then Lexington Catholic from seventh grade on. Green was a leader on Lexington Catholic’s back-to-back high school state championship teams in 2005 and 2006. During those championship years, the Knights went 38-1 her freshman season and 36-1 her sophomore year. She graduated in 2008 after a senior season in which she averaged 15 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds per game. She also played professionally in Spain, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

