Harlem Globetrotters visit Shriners Hospital

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children Briana ‘Hoops’ Green, a Lexington Harlem Globetrotter basketball player, returned to her hometown to bring smiles and laughs to children of the Shriners hospital on South Limestone. Briana ‘Hoops’ Green, a Lexington Harlem Globetrotter basketball player, returned to her hometown to bring smiles and laughs to children of the Shriners hospital on South Limestone. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

