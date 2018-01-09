Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in crash on New Circle Road

A man was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in a single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Lexington.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. on New Circle Road near Versailles Road The driver of an SUV appeared to lose control while merging onto New Circle, police told LEX 18.
He was not wearing a seat belt, police told LEX 18.
The driver, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was the only person in the vehicle.
Fog and speed were possible factors in the crash, police told WKYT.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
