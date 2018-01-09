Fayette County

Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in crash on New Circle Road

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 06:59 AM

A man was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in a single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Lexington.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on New Circle Road near Versailles Road The driver of an SUV appeared to lose control while merging onto New Circle, police told LEX 18.

He was not wearing a seat belt, police told LEX 18.

The driver, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was the only person in the vehicle.

Fog and speed were possible factors in the crash, police told WKYT.

