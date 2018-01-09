Fayette County

The scammers keep trying: Fayette sheriff says calls about unpaid fines are a hoax

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 03:09 PM

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to Lexington residents of an often-used phone scam.

A caller has falsely identified himself as a deputy sheriff and has asked victims for payment to settle a fine, the sheriff’s office said. The caller asks victims to purchase a pre-paid or re-loadable card and then provide the “deputy” with the card number.

This is a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We will never ask you for money or threaten you with arrest if you do not pay a fine,” it said in a Facebook and Twitter post. “Be cautious of calls that request payment of access to personally identifiable information.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sheriff’s office has issued similar warnings of telephone scams in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Past scams involved a caller claiming the victim had a warrant, unpaid fine or missed grant jury appearance, which required payments.

If you are contacted, do not send money and immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

    Briana ‘Hoops’ Green, a Lexington Harlem Globetrotter basketball player, returned to her hometown to bring smiles and laughs to children of the Shriners hospital on South Limestone.

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children
'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court
Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation 0:55

Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation

View More Video