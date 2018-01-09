A deadly flu season has Lexington hospitals being cautious with visitors, patients

More Videos

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Pause
Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses 1:07

Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses

Only one sculpture saved from artist's home destroyed by fire 0:23

Only one sculpture saved from artist's home destroyed by fire

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 3:13

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes 4:09

Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults. Centers for Disease Control
With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults. Centers for Disease Control

Fayette County

A deadly flu season has Lexington hospitals being cautious with visitors, patients

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 03:37 PM

Area hospitals are taking precautions to protect patients and health-care workers during flu season.

There are five confirmed flu deaths in Lexington this season and 151 confirmed flu cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. All of the deaths were in people with underlying health conditions, said Kevin Hall, communications officer for the health department.

Because of the rise in flu cases in the city, University of Kentucky Healthcare has amended its patient visitation policy, it announced Tuesday.

UK is not allowing visitors with any flu-like symptoms. The UK facilities are also allowing only two visitors inside a patient’s room at one time and no visitors under the age of 12. There is a prohibition on visitors younger than 18 for bone marrow transplant patients.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Visitors at UK’s units may be issued masks or other protective clothing when visiting, just like at Baptist Health Lexington.

Ruth Ann Childers, Baptist Health’s spokesperson, said the hospital is providing masks and hand sanitizer to visitors.

“I was in the emergency room the other day ... and I did see a lot of staff and visitors wearing masks,” she said. “I have seen an increased number of flu cases. It’s higher than it has been in previous years.”

Baptist Health is not banning visitors with fever and flu symptoms, but such visits are being discouraged.

“We love visitors, but the best thing for your loved ones is to not visit when you have the symptoms,” Childers said.

Flu season could get worse because of an imperfect vaccine and steady cold weather, according to a report from the New York Times.

While the flu vaccine is imperfect, health officials still strongly recommend flu shots. Vaccines can reduce overall risks, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

Twenty-six states have experienced high flu activity, according to the CDC. For information on how to prevent or treat the flu, visit the CDC’s website.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Pause
Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses 1:07

Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses

Only one sculpture saved from artist's home destroyed by fire 0:23

Only one sculpture saved from artist's home destroyed by fire

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 3:13

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes 4:09

Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

  • Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

    Briana ‘Hoops’ Green, a Lexington Harlem Globetrotter basketball player, returned to her hometown to bring smiles and laughs to children of the Shriners hospital on South Limestone.

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

View More Video