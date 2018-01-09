A deadly flu season has Lexington hospitals being cautious with visitors, patients

More Videos 1:07 Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children Pause 1:07 Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses 0:23 Only one sculpture saved from artist's home destroyed by fire 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:52 Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 4:09 Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults. With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults. Centers for Disease Control

