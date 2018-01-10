Lexington Fire Department Major C.J. Haunz responded to a house fire at 639 North Limestone in Lexington Wednesday.
Fayette County

Fire damages Lexington house, nearly spreads to two others

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 10, 2018 09:56 PM

A fire heavily damaged a house on North Limestone on Wednesday, and the flames threatened to spread to two neighboring homes.

The fire was called in just after 8 p.m., and a Lexington Fire Department engine crew happened to be in the area, Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said. There were heavy flames in the back of the house when firefighters arrived, and there was danger of damage to the neighboring buildings.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, preventing the flames from spreading to the neighboring houses, Whittaker said. There was, however, serious damage to two rooms of the house where the fire started, including the kitchen.

One person was inside the house when it caught fire, but he was able to escape unharmed, Whittaker said.

As of about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, Whittaker said. Fire investigators were at the scene, and work was expected to continue for a few hours.

A stretch of North Limestone was shutdown as firefighters worked.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

