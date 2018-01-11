More Videos

  • In icy weather, walk like a penguin

    When walking on slippery surfaces, take advice from an expert ice-walker. Imagine you were a penguin and move like he does.

When walking on slippery surfaces, take advice from an expert ice-walker. Imagine you were a penguin and move like he does. Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com
When walking on slippery surfaces, take advice from an expert ice-walker. Imagine you were a penguin and move like he does. Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

How much ice, snow will Lexington, the state get on Friday?

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 10:07 AM

Lexington could see a mix of ice and snow as temperatures fall on Friday from a storm expected to drop flakes on all of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

In Lexington, Friday morning rain will transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow by 12 p.m., the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. For the region, a winter storm watch was issued from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Lexington could see a small accumulation of ice before snow begins later Friday. Conditions could deteriorate in time for Friday’s evening rush hour, the weather service said.

The weather service projected 2 to 3 inches of snow in Lexington Friday and Saturday. Similar amounts are expected in the counties surrounding Lexington in Central Kentucky, according to the weather service.

WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said the Lexington area could receive as much as 6 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice. He also said winds of 30 mph or higher are possible on Friday.

Areas in Northern Kentucky near the Ohio River may receive around 4 inches of snow, the weather service said, while most of Eastern Kentucky is likely to receive 1 to 2 inches.

updatedsnowtotalnws0111
Updated National Weather Service snow projections for Central Kentucky as of the latest available at 11:44 a.m. Thursday.

Snow and ice could stick around next week as temperatures remain low, according to the weather service.

It’s been about 700 days since the National Weather Service issued its last winter storm warning for the area, it said Wednesday.

The last winter storm warning was in January 2016 when snow buried much of Kentucky, causing Gov. Matt Bevin to declare a state of emergency and activate the Kentucky National Guard.

