Fayette County

Fayette County schools will dismiss early Friday

By Karla Ward And Valarie Honeycutt Spears

kward1@herald-leader.com

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 07:08 PM

Fayette County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early Friday afternoon, the school system announced Thursday night.

Morning rain is expected to give way to ice and snow Friday afternoon, and a winter storm watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Afternoon preschool sessions, afternoon technical center classes and after-school and evening activities are all canceled.

Preschoolers with a start time of 7 or 10:45 a.m. will ride their regular bus home, two hours earlier than normal. Those starting at 7:45 or 11:35 a.m. will ride home with the elementary students at their school’s early dismissal time.

A list of start and end times is available at Fcps.net/cms/lib/KY01807169/Centricity/Domain/2310/start_end.pdf.

Bus riders will arrive at their regular stops earlier. Simply subtract from the regular drop-off times, officials said.

Several surrounding counties, including Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Scott and Clark, have canceled classes Friday.

School is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

School was closed last Friday and Monday because of bad weather.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314

