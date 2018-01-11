Fayette County

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 11:20 PM

A pedestrian was in critical condition Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in north Lexington.

Lexington police Sgt. David Richardson said the collision happened at the intersection of Georgetown Street and Lima Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

No charges are expected against the driver of the car, he said.

Richardson said dark clothing and lighting are thought to be factors in the collision.

Georgetown Street was closed for about an hour and a half while police investigated.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

