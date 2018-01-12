Fayette County

Pedestrian, 75, dies after being hit by vehicle

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 12, 2018 08:28 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on Georgetown Street off of Lima Drive, where a vehicle struck 75-year-old Patrick Murphy while he crossed the road, according to the Fayette County County’s Office.

Murphy died at 10:42 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner’s office said. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

He was wearing dark-colored clothing, according to WKYT. The driver is not expected to be charged, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murphy is the first pedestrian to be struck and killed by a vehicle in 2018 in Lexington. Last year, eight pedestrians were killed by vehicles, according to Lexington police data.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

    Briana ‘Hoops’ Green, a Lexington Harlem Globetrotter basketball player, returned to her hometown to bring smiles and laughs to children of the Shriners hospital on South Limestone.

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children
'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court
Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation 0:55

Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent deep brain stimulation

View More Video