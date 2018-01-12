Pedestrian, 75, dies after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Lexington.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on Georgetown Street off of Lima Drive, where a vehicle struck 75-year-old Patrick Murphy while he crossed the road, according to the Fayette County County’s Office.
Murphy died at 10:42 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner’s office said. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.
He was wearing dark-colored clothing, according to WKYT. The driver is not expected to be charged, police said.
Murphy is the first pedestrian to be struck and killed by a vehicle in 2018 in Lexington. Last year, eight pedestrians were killed by vehicles, according to Lexington police data.
