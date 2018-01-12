Lexington Mayor Jim Gray: ‘Our city is prepared,’ but use caution, patience

More Videos 0:13 Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm Pause 0:36 Lexington man slips and slides on ice 0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin 1:19 City expects freezing rain followed by snow, mayor announces plans for weather 1:07 Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 2:21 CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 1:19 Stay safe in winter storms if you're on the road or at home 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 2:41 Teen rape survivor tells lawmakers abstinence class shamed her 1:52 Getting a degree played into Kentucky safety Mike Edwards' decision to return Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

City expects freezing rain followed by snow, mayor announces plans for weather Mayor Jim Gray holds press conference announcing the city’s plans for the winter storm, including snow removal, shelters for homeless, and LexTran transportation. Mayor Jim Gray holds press conference announcing the city’s plans for the winter storm, including snow removal, shelters for homeless, and LexTran transportation. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Mayor Jim Gray holds press conference announcing the city’s plans for the winter storm, including snow removal, shelters for homeless, and LexTran transportation. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com