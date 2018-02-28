The roof of a home on Derby Landing Circle collapsed following a fire early Wednesday in Lexington
Flames, smoke significantly damage to Lexington home; Couple escapes safely

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

February 28, 2018 08:24 AM

A couple safely escaped a house fire off Harrodsburg Road early Wednesday, but flames and smoke left significant damage to their home.

When crews from the Lexington Fire Department dispatched to the Derby Landing Circle home at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, they quickly began attacking the fire from inside of the house, according to Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker. But after the roof of the home began to collapse, the crews were forced to put out the fire outside, Whittaker said.

The fire likely started from the rear of the home, but it’s not yet clear how the fire started, Whittaker said. An investigator was at the home to determine the cause.

Whittaker said the woman inside the home got up, noticed the fire and woke up her husband. They evacuated the home without injury and called 911.

The roof of the right side of the house collapsed, including the portion above the garage, which housed two vehicles.

Heavy presence from the fire department was still at the scene two hours after the fire began. Both Derby Landing Circle and Cave Hill Lane were shut down following the fire.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

