More than 100 cats found in unsanitary conditions inside Lexington home

Officers responding to a report of animals living in unsanitary conditions found more than 100 cats inside a Lexington house on Wednesday, according to police.
The cats found inside the Sundart Drive house were in need of veterinary care and some were pregnant, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Animal control officers first responded to the house on Tuesday, but the woman living there would not let them inside, WKYT reports. They returned on Wednesday with a search warrant.
Lexington police helped animal control officers as they executed the search warrant Wednesday, Lt. Paul Boyles.
The cats were taken to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control for veterinary treatment, according to LEX 18. Charges are pending against the owner of the cats, LEX 18 reports.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
