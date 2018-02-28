Multiple cats were reportedly removed from a house on Sundart Drive in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multiple cats were reportedly removed from a house on Sundart Drive in Lexington on Wednesday. WKYT
Multiple cats were reportedly removed from a house on Sundart Drive in Lexington on Wednesday. WKYT

Fayette County

More than 100 cats found in unsanitary conditions inside Lexington home

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

February 28, 2018 07:52 PM

Officers responding to a report of animals living in unsanitary conditions found more than 100 cats inside a Lexington house on Wednesday, according to police.

The cats found inside the Sundart Drive house were in need of veterinary care and some were pregnant, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Animal control officers first responded to the house on Tuesday, but the woman living there would not let them inside, WKYT reports. They returned on Wednesday with a search warrant.

Lexington police helped animal control officers as they executed the search warrant Wednesday, Lt. Paul Boyles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cats were taken to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control for veterinary treatment, according to LEX 18. Charges are pending against the owner of the cats, LEX 18 reports.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

77,500 people attend Billy Graham's 4-day Lexington crusade

View More Video