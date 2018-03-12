Heavy snow takes down limbs

Mid-February kicks off a season with which all drivers are familiar: pothole season. Lexington roads, their undersides filling with water that freezes and melts all winter, start to collapse under the combination of holes beneath and cars above. “Once we get out of these cold stretches, spring is certainly the time they pick up,” Rob Allen, deputy director of Lexington Streets & Roads Department, said. To report a pothole in Fayette County, call LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255. Even if the pothole is on a state-maintained road, the city will report the pothole to the state for repair.