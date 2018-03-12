Visitations, funeral planned this week for Alltech’s Pearse Lyons

Visitations and a funeral are scheduled this week in Lexington for Pearse Lyons, the Alltech founder and president, who died March 8 from an acute lung condition developed during recovery from heart surgery.
There will be three visitations at Milward Funeral Home, 1509 Trent Blvd. One is for current and former Alltech staff from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Public visitations are Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Boulevard. Alltech said it is working to arrange a live stream video of the service.
Another funeral mass will be held in Dublin, Ireland, in April. Details will be announced later. More information: Alltech.com/pearselyons.
Never miss a local story.
Lyons was born and reared in Dundalk, County Louth, and educated in Ireland and the United Kingdom. He immigrated to Lexington in 1976 and started Alltech in his garage in 1980. The $3 billion agribusiness and beverage company now has more than 5,000 employees in 128 countries. Alltech’s headquarters is on Catnip Hill Road in Jessamine County.
Lexington’s 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade begins downtown at the same time as Lyons’ funeral Saturday. The Bluegrass Irish Society said the parade will begin with a tribute to Lyons and be dedicated to his memory.
Alltech is the main sponsor of the annual parade and all-day festival, which is produced by the Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation. Lyons previously served as the parade’s grand marshal.
Lyons was a major philanthropist, especially in Kentucky and Ireland. He was the key figure in bringing the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2010.
Tom Eblen: 859-231-1415, @tomeblen
Comments