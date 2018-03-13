Multiple crashes on New Circle, Leestown Road occur during freezing fog warning

Multiple crashes on busy Lexington roads disrupted traffic Tuesday morning about the same time the National Weather Service warned about slick spots caused by freezing fog.
The weather service said to be cautious when traveling because of the freezing fog in east Central Kentucky, which included Fayette, Clark, Jessamine and Garrard counties and portions of Mercer, Lincoln, Boyle, Casey, Woodford and Bourbon counties. In freezing fog, water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when temperatures are at or below freezing.
Outbound lanes of Leestown Road were shut down between Opportunity Way and New Circle Road after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
The crash occurred around 5:14 a.m. when a UPS tractor-trailer was hit broadside by a dump truck, LEX 18 said.
There were no injuries in the crash, but the lanes were closed so the Lexington Fire Department can clean up a diesel spill, according to police. At least one inbound lane is blocked, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.
The outbound lanes will be closed until around 10 a.m., police said.
There were separate injury crashes on the outer loop of New Circle that have significantly delayed traffic Monday morning. One crashed backed up traffic from Richmond Road past Alumni Road.
The other crash, which occurred around 8 a.m., involved a vehicle flipping over a guardrail at Old Frankfort Pike, according to the traffic management center. Delays extended from Old Frankfort to Georgetown Road.
