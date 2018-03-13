Coroner seeking help finding relatives of man

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is seeking help locating relatives of a man who died earlier this month.
Jeffrey Patrick Clay, 65, died March 3 of acute alcohol intoxication. Clay resided in Lexington for the past 20 years.
He was born in Nashville on Aug. 8, 1952 and might have relatives in Kentucky, Tennessee, California, Arizona or Nevada.
If you have any information regarding Clay’s family, contact the coroner’s office.
Never miss a local story.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments