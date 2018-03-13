Jeffrey Patrick Clay
Fayette County

Coroner seeking help finding relatives of man

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 13, 2018 08:54 AM

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is seeking help locating relatives of a man who died earlier this month.

Jeffrey Patrick Clay, 65, died March 3 of acute alcohol intoxication. Clay resided in Lexington for the past 20 years.

He was born in Nashville on Aug. 8, 1952 and might have relatives in Kentucky, Tennessee, California, Arizona or Nevada.

If you have any information regarding Clay’s family, contact the coroner’s office.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

