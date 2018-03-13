More than 100 cats were found in a Lexington house. Now, you can adopt or donate.

Many of the more than 100 cats seized from a Lexington house will soon be available for adoption from the Lexington Humane Society.
The cats were living in unsanitary conditions and were in need of veterinary care when they were taken by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control late last month, officials said.
The humane society said it stepped in to “evaluate, treat and care for these kitties.”.
All of the cats will undergo spay/neuter surgery, be microchipped, have dental exams and be treated for any known medical issues, the humane society said.
Some of the cats are already available for adoption, others will go into foster care and some will stay with the humane society for some “extra TLC.”
The humane society is also encouraging people to donate so it can help care for the new cats at its facility.
“We just received word Nancy T. Barron II will generously match all donations made to LHS, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. Now is the time to double your impact,” the humane society said. “With your support, we will not be able to care for these cats who are in urgent need of our help, but also the 5,000 animals who look to us for help each year.”
For more information on how to donate or adopt the new cats, visit their location at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike or call 859-233-0044.
