Traffic could be a headache Saturday in downtown Lexington. Here’s why.

The Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena and St. Patrick's Day festivities will bring thousands of people to downtown Lexington on Saturday. It will also bring thousands of cars, city officials said this week.

In addition to an influx of people, several downtown streets will be closed throughout the day for the Shamrock Shuffle, the annual and popular 3K through downtown, and the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

City officials asked motorists who are not attending the high school boy’s tournament or St. Patrick’s Day events to avoid the area.

Several downtown intersections will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Those streets are:

Vine at Broadway

High at Mill

Main at Mill

Main at MLK

Vine at Limestone

Short at Upper

Streets closed at 7:45 a.m. are:

Vine Street from Broadway to Main

Midland Avenue

Main from Woodland to Mill

All of the streets are expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. That parade will also close several downtown streets.

Midland Avenue will be closed again at 11 a.m.

Main Street from Walton Avenue to Mill Street will be closed at 12:45 p.m.

In addition, there are several areas that will be closed most of the day Saturday for other St. Patrick’s Day activities. They include:

Short Street, from Limestone to Martin Luther King Boulevard, will be closed between 6 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday

The right two lanes of North Limestone from Main to Barr will be closed Saturday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Barr Street from Limestone to Courthouse (eastbound lane only) will be closed Saturday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The high school basketball Sweet Sixteen first semifinal game will start at 6:30 p.m. The second semi-final game will begin at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.