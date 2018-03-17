More Videos

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight

Winter wonderland left behind by storm

Heavy snow takes down limbs

If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Douglass principal: 'Within 30 seconds we had everything back in order'

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif

University of Kentucky sophomore Hayden Hooper, who plays who for the pep band, celebrated a late-game dunk and was caught by the cameras, making him an internet sensation.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines.

Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.

Mid-February kicks off a season with which all drivers are familiar: pothole season. Lexington roads, their undersides filling with water that freezes and melts all winter, start to collapse under the combination of holes beneath and cars above. “Once we get out of these cold stretches, spring is certainly the time they pick up,” Rob Allen, deputy director of Lexington Streets & Roads Department, said. To report a pothole in Fayette County, call LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255. Even if the pothole is on a state-maintained road, the city will report the pothole to the state for repair.