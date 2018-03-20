Parts of Lansdowne Drive to be closed for weeks to fix major problems

Portions of Lansdowne Drive off Tates Creek Road will be closed for a paving project that starts this week and is expected to continue until late May.
The section of Lansdowne between Tates Creek Road and Brookhill Drive has had “multiple pavement failures” and must be rebuilt, according to a city news release.
The first phase of the project will start on Wednesday with the eastbound side of Lansdowne Drive between Tates Creek Road and Zandale Drive before moving to the westbound side, according to the release. The second phase will start with the eastbound side of Lansdowne Drive between Zandale and Brookhill drives before moving to the westbound lane.
Each phase is expected to last about four weeks, two weeks for each lane, according to the release. Once both phases of reconstruction are complete, a final layer and paving markings will be added.
The project is expected to be complete by Memorial Day.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
