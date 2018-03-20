Snow in the spring? It could happen tonight.

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, but winter weather isn’t going away just yet.
Rain will likely turn into snow Tuesday night, which has prompted a winter weather advisory for the Lexington area. The National Weather Service predicted 2 to 3 inches of snow in Lexington. About 4 inches of snow is possible in the Cincinnati area, according to the weather service, while Eastern Kentucky could see 1 to 3 inches overnight into Wednesday.
Afternoon rain will likely turn in to snow by Tuesday night in Lexington, and it could persist through early afternoon Wednesday, according to the weather service.
“Snowfall rates could briefly become strong enough to overcome surface and road temperatures above freezing for the evening commute,” the weather service said in a statement.
The Lexington region could also see strong gusts of winds, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. He said 25 to 30 mph gusts are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Bailey said snow could melt quickly because of warm ground temperatures.
Lexington has already seen more than 10 inches of snow fall in March, which included 8 inches early last week. The city received 17.1 inches of snow in March 2015, but less than an inch in each of the subsequent two years.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
