Slick pavement causes trouble on Interstate 75

Snow and ice on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning caused trouble for drivers.
The Lexington Traffic Management Center reported various single-vehicle non-injury collisions on I-75 North between the Clays Ferry exit and Man O’ War Boulevard since just after 8 a.m. The amount of accidents increased as traffic got heavier in the morning.
The traffic management center also said there was an injury collision on I-75 north just past the Athens Boonesboro Road exit, and another injury collision on I-75 south at mile marker 102 in between Clays Ferry and Athens Boonesboro.
Between midnight and 8 a.m., there were 14 non-injury collisions in Lexington, police Lt. David Biroschik said.
Never miss a local story.
Mayor Jim Gray said crews have been working all night on roads it oversees. The state is responsible for plowing and treating some state roads in and around Fayette County.
“Bridges have been maintained throughout the night, especially around schools,” Gray said in a tweet. “County roads are currently in good shape. Some neighborhood streets could have some slushy areas.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Lexington received around an inch of snow as of 7:46 a.m., with as much as two inches in nearby counties. The air temperature and road temperatures are both 31 degrees, it said.
A winter storm advisory for Lexington and surrounding areas is in affect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The Louisville and Elizabethtown areas have received the most amounts of snow in the state since Tuesday night, according to media reports.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments