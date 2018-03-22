Last week’s heavy snow brought down this 100-plus-year-old tree

A sixty-foot tall hackberry tree that was rotten and weakened by last week’s heavy snow, fell Friday night crashing into a building at 195 Kentucky Avenue.
Daniel Berry with A Professional Tree Service said it took three crews over 20 hours to cleanup the tree which he estimated to be between one hundred and one hundred and fifty years old. The company had to obtain a permit from the city in order to block a lane of traffic for the large crane that was needed to remove large pieces of the trunk.
A portion of the wood will be used for firewood, but the rotten pieces will be taken to the landfill. Berry thought the condition of the tree combined with the heavy snow and the amount of water in the soil after the snow melted, caused the tree to fall.
