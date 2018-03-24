Why do firefighters have to keep putting out fires in this Lexington neighborhood?

Lexington firefighters were working late Saturday at the scene of a structure fire near Goodloe and Warnock streets, in an area where several fires have broken out in recent months.
Lexington fire Major Marie Roberts said the blaze was mostly contained to an attached shed at 519 1/2 Goodloe St., although the main part of the building also sustained some fire damage.
“We’ve had multiple fires in this area,” Roberts said, and she said some have been intentionally set.
A vacant house known to be frequented by squatters at Goodloe and Race streets burned Dec. 30.
Laurence Simpson, who lives next door to the building that caught fire Saturday, said the building once housed an air conditioning business, but it is now vacant.
Community Ventures owns the property, along with several others in the neighborhood, property valuation records show.
Simpson said squatters have been known to take shelter in the building and that he was concerned about the frequency of fires.
Roberts said the fire department did not find anyone inside the building Saturday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 10:08 p.m.
Roberts said they would likely remain on the scene throughout the night, and fire investigators would be searching for the cause of the blaze.
