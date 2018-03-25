‘Power to ignite change.’ Lexington students inspired after marching in D.C.

Editor’s Note: Sahar Mohammadzadeh, a senior at Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, traveled with a group of Kentucky students to Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. The Herald-Leader asked her to write about the group’s experience.
We rallied in solidarity, and with remembrance. With respect for the brave who shared their stories of survival, and with appreciation for those who came from all corners of the nation to spark the conversations that need to be happening inside the Capitol, not just on the steps.
For Kentucky, the stories of Columbine, Sandy Hook and Heath proved concerning and troubling, and the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., unearthed the unease that had been stifled for so long. For the nation, Parkland marked a convergence of conviction that fear must no longer have a place in our schools.
This was evident to the group of seven students that accompanied me on the 10-hour car ride to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Our Lives rally; to the crowds that crammed subway platforms teeming with human diversity; to the elementary school students weaving between the legs of the adult protestors; and to the thousands restlessly waving their carefully crafted posters on Pennsylvania Avenue.
“It is the charge of our society to provide a space for intellectual growth, propelled by respectful interaction and open dialogue among heterogeneous groups of students” said Allington Bowling, a senior at Trinity Christian Academy, as the catchphrase “Thoughts and Prayers are Not Bulletproof” waved above her head.
Olivia Geveden, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, was moved by the youthful show of force. “In the face of adversity, thousands of arms lifted up in solidarity— a testament that our generation will not give up. We say enough is enough and we mean it,” she said.
With a focus on increasing youth voter turnout, improving school climate, and proposing increased regulations for obtaining firearms, the events’ speakers spoke with mature poise and passion, though some were no older than 11.
It’s inspiring to see the shift in the political climate. Suddenly the youth vote and the youth voice hold more weight than ever before. We have started to realize our tremendous, collective power to ignite change.
There is a generational sense that this fight doesn’t stop at the rally’s end, nor when we go home or when we go to back to school. There is no doubt we will continue to organize and apply pressure to our elected officials.
Maddy Jenkins, another senior at Dunbar, emphasized that students have been activated to engage civically despite the fact that many are still too young to vote.
“As student activists, regardless of our age, we can make the long-lasting change we need around gun laws by working as partners with policy makers,” she said. “Rooting experiences in reality outside of the classroom gets things done.”
It is imperative that we have these intergenerational conversations, that we continue to amplify the voices of every student from all backgrounds. We must consider whether our discipline policies are constructive and rehabilitative, evaluate and promote students’ mental health, address Kentucky’s school counseling crises, and build capacity in young people and adults to support each other socially and emotionally to create more compassionate schools.
“I have never felt as hopeful as I did at the march,” Anna Susini, a senior at Dunbar said. “In the wake of a terrible tragedy, students my age have proven that we have the power to invoke true change. Now it is time for us to take what we’ve learned and apply it within our own state.”
Zachary Shelton, a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, underscored the point. “I am ready to take the words from the courageous speakers at March for Our Lives and use them for motivation to actively push for common sense gun laws that this country has ignored for far too long,” he said.
My sister, Nasim Mohammadzadeh, a sophomore at Dunbar who also joined us for the road trip, sees the March for Our Lives effort as inspiring young people even beyond school safety issues.
“For far too long, student voices around the nation have been ignored for issues that are the most relevant to us. March for Our Lives is proof that this mentality is changing. If we stand for nothing, we will believe anything.”
The seven of us commit to continue to make Kentucky’s education system the best it can possibly be by getting and staying involved in finding solutions to threats to our safety and other things that hold us back. We commit to do this because we know we are not alone.
Students belong in safe classrooms and on the senate floor, in school buildings and in committee hearings. Young people are ready to lead the conversation. Policymakers would be wise not only to listen to us but to work with us.
