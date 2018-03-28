A wetter and wilder summer? Lexington will soon have four spraygrounds

Pace Contracting employees left to right, Jose Zavale, Zach Wood, Todd Seward, Jonathan Sleet, worked Tuesday on the construction of a new spra yground at the Castlewood Aquatic Center, 320 Park View Avenue in Lexington. The 65' x 40' spray ground will have 40 spray heads and a tipping bucket. After finishing this spray ground the crews will then build one at Douglass Park. Lexington Parks and Recreation already has spray grounds at Masterson Station Park and Jacobson Park. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com