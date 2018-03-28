A wetter and wilder summer? Lexington will soon have four spraygrounds

Construction continued this week on a new sprayground at Castlewood Aquatic Center on Parkview Avenue.
The city is installing new spraygrounds at Castlewood and Douglass pool on Howard Avenue this spring.
Monica Conrad, director of Lexington Parks and Recreation department, said both spraygrounds will hopefully be open by this summer’s pool season, which begins around Memorial Day.
A sprayground includes a variety of water features, such as water canons, spray nozzles and buckets. The sprayground at Castlewood will include more than 40 spray heads and a tipping bucket.
Masterson Station Park was the first park to get a sprayground, which opened briefly in September during a warm stretch of weather. Masterson Station off of Leestown Road has no pool but it is surrounded by one of the state’s largest neighborhoods.
Masterson Station and a new sprayground at Jacobson Park off of Richmond Road will open in April. Castlewood and Douglass will be the third and fourth spraygrounds to open when completed this summer, Conrad said.
The addition of the four spraygrounds is part of an overhaul and update of the city’s aquatics program. Spraygrounds can stay open longer than pools, which typically close on Labor Day. Many cities are now moving to spraygrounds because they are cheaper to maintain than pools.
The city has spent more than $2.5 million on aquatic program updates over the last several years. The Castlewood and Douglass spray grounds cost $925,000.
