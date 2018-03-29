More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight

Winter wonderland left behind by storm

Heavy snow takes down limbs

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades

WKYT and the Herald-Leader jointly investigated why remains of a woman and babies were not buried for years.
With the latest winter storm hitting on the first night of spring Tuesday, look back at the last significant storm that blanketed Lexington with about 8 inches of snow. The views were spectacular. Take a drive down Indian Mound Road with photographer Charles Bertram.

Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines.

Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.