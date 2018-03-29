Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store.
With the latest winter storm hitting on the first night of spring Tuesday, look back at the last significant storm that blanketed Lexington with about 8 inches of snow. The views were spectacular. Take a drive down Indian Mound Road with photographer Charles Bertram.
Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.
Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.
Unites States Attorney General Jeff Sessions joins Robert Duncan Jr., Attorney General for the Eastern District of Kentucky, to meet with families of opioid overdose victims and discuss his plans on dealing with the opioid abuse epidemic across the state.
Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talked about new measures to keep students safe at Frederick Douglass High School where a student accidentally shot himself with a gun he brought to school Friday.
Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.
Evangelist Billy Graham visited the University of Kentucky campus in 1971 for a four-day Central Kentucky Crusade. It was the only crusade visit to Lexington for the man who would become the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.