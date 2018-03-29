Fayette County

Lexington gas leak leading to major traffic delays, road closures

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 29, 2018 02:04 PM

A gas leak has shut down the inner loop of New Circle Road at Industry Road since noon Thursday.

The Lexington Fire Department estimated the road between Industry Road and Eastland Parkway would be closed for two more hours, as of 1:23 p.m. The outer loop has the potential to close depending on wind direction, it said.

Drivers have been asked by the fire department to avoid the area.

At 1:40 p.m., traffic on New Circle was backed up all the way to Bryan Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted to Industry Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

