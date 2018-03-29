Lexington gas leak leading to major traffic delays, road closures

A gas leak has shut down the inner loop of New Circle Road at Industry Road since noon Thursday.
The Lexington Fire Department estimated the road between Industry Road and Eastland Parkway would be closed for two more hours, as of 1:23 p.m. The outer loop has the potential to close depending on wind direction, it said.
Avoid the area!— Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) March 29, 2018
The inner loop of New Circle Rd. is closed between Industry Road and Eastland Pkwy due to a gas leak for an estimated 2 more hours.
The Outer Loop has the potential to close depending on wind direction. pic.twitter.com/5dg0KzlBsG
Drivers have been asked by the fire department to avoid the area.
At 1:40 p.m., traffic on New Circle was backed up all the way to Bryan Avenue.
Traffic is being diverted to Industry Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
