Lexington fire was intentionally set, department says

The Lexington Fire Department is seeking the public’s help on a March 24 arson fire near Goodloe and Warnock streets Saturday.
The fire was mostly contained to an attached shed at 519 1/2 Goodloe Street, though the main part of the building also sustained damage, Lexington fire Maj. Marie Roberts said Saturday. An initial investigation found that the fire was intentionally set, the fire department announced Thursday.
The latest fire is one of six in the area over the past several months, the fire department said.
Lawrence Simpson, who lives next door to the building that caught fire Saturday, said the building was vacant and squatters have been known to take shelter there. No one was in the building Saturday, Roberts said.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the latest fire can contact the Fire Investigation Bureau at 859-231-5672. Those who wish to provide information and remain anonymous may call 859-27-ARSON (27766).
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments