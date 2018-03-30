Fayette County

One lane of I-75 south reopens after vehicle, trailer overturn.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 01:57 PM

A vehicle and its attached trailer overturned on southbound Interstate 75 near the Interstate 64 exit Friday afternoon, leading to traffic snarls as Spring Break travelers head south.

The road at mile marker 113, the exit for Paris Pike, closed around 1:30 p.m. Friday so crews could work on removing the vehicle and trailer.

Traffic was backed up for several miles following the accident.

Lexington Police Lt. David Biroschik said the car lost control, but no one was injured in the crash. He said at 2:20 p.m. he expected the road to be reopened within the hour.

There was a separate crash on I-75 just past the Berea exit in Rockcastle that closed one lane around 1:30 p.m. Many people reported stand-still traffic following the crash, which included multiple vehicles.

All lanes reopened at 2:20 p.m., but traffic was still slow moving.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

