Pedestrian killed on Richmond Road early Saturday; driver says he stepped in front of car.

A car outbound on Richmond Road at Lakeshore Drive hit a pedestrian at about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s media partner, reported that the pedestrian later died.
The car’s driver told police the pedestrian — a man carrying personal papers with an out-of-town address — stepped in front of her vehicle while she had the green light at the intersection and was driving between 35 mph and 45 mph, Daugherty said.
Toxicology tests will be performed, which is standard, but no criminal charges are pending, he said.
The pedestrian was “in very bad shape” and was taken to UK Medical Center, Daugherty said, but he added that Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn would have to provide an update on the man’s condition. Ginn’s office said Saturday that the coroner would not speak to the Herald-Leader.
Never miss a local story.
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
Comments