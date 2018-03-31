Man has life-threatening injuries from fire at Lexington duplex

A man was in critical condition Saturday after a fire at a Lexington home.
A neighbor called the fire department at 2:55 p.m., after seeing smoke coming from the duplex at 2081 Laverne Court, said Battalion Chief Jason Wells.
Firefighters who arrived at 2:57 p.m. did not know whether anyone was inside.
“When they went inside to put the fire out, they found a victim,” Wells said.
The man was unconscious when he was brought out of the home but was responding to paramedics by the time he arrived at a local hospital, Wells said. He said the man was later transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The home did not have working smoke detectors, Wells said.
He said the fire started in the kitchen, but its cause is still under investigation. The side of the duplex where the fire occurred had moderate smoke and fire damage.
