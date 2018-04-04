Lexington hospital placed on lockdown after threat

Saint Joseph East Hospital on Eagle Creek Drive in Lexington was placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after it received an anonymous threat.
An anonymous phone call was placed to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. from a man who said he was going to come over and harm people, according to Lexington Police Cmdr. David Lyons.
The hospital quickly went on lockdown, which is protocol, Lyons said. The suspect has not been identified.
The lockdown for the hospital’s emergency room was lifted around 6:40 a.m., but it remained for the rest of the hospital.
Never miss a local story.
“We’re going to keep higher awareness and have people closer to the area to comfort everyone,” Lyons said.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments