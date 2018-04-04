Exterior of St. Joseph East hospital in Lexington.
Exterior of St. Joseph East hospital in Lexington. Pablo Alcala 2013 Staff file photo
Exterior of St. Joseph East hospital in Lexington. Pablo Alcala 2013 Staff file photo

Fayette County

Lexington hospital placed on lockdown after threat

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

April 04, 2018 07:09 AM

Saint Joseph East Hospital on Eagle Creek Drive in Lexington was placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after it received an anonymous threat.

An anonymous phone call was placed to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. from a man who said he was going to come over and harm people, according to Lexington Police Cmdr. David Lyons.

The hospital quickly went on lockdown, which is protocol, Lyons said. The suspect has not been identified.

The lockdown for the hospital’s emergency room was lifted around 6:40 a.m., but it remained for the rest of the hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re going to keep higher awareness and have people closer to the area to comfort everyone,” Lyons said.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Remarrying 50 Years Later "Until Last Mile"

View More Video