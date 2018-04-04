Snow in April? Lexington could get a record-breaking snowfall on Saturday

Don’t break out those flip-flops and tank tops just yet. Snow is coming back to Lexington for an uncommon April appearance.
Friday rain will likely transition into snow by Saturday, just in time for the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland; 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected for the Lexington area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Wilkins.
Areas east of Louisville, including Lexington, will receive the largest amounts of snow in the region, Wilkins added. But a county or two away could receive less than two inches of snow, he said.
It’s still too early to know if the high amounts of snow are definite, but Lexington should expect accumulation Saturday, the weather service said.
WKYT Chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said his weather models are “pretty enthusiastic about the potential for a rather historic April winter storm.”
Lexington last saw April snow come its away in 2014, when 0.3 inches fell on April 15. There has not been snow of more than an inch fall in Lexington in the month since 1987, when it snowed an April-record 4.8 inches on April 5, Wilkins said.
The impending snow follows a snowy March. Weather Service data shows 12.2 inches of snow fell in March, which is 10.8 inches more than normal and the sixth-snowiest March on record.
Traditional spring temperatures likely won’t appear next week either. Wilkins said high temperatures after this weekend’s snow will only reach the 50s, with lows in the 30s.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
