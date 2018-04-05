He refused to work the Sabbath. The city’s ‘punishment’ led to a lawsuit.

A Lexington city employee has alleged in a lawsuit that he was demoted and transferred because he refused to work during the Sabbath.
In a lawsuit filed in Fayette Circuit Court on March 26, Cameron Laquis Fogle alleges the city knew he was a member of a Hebrew Pentacostal church when Fogle was hired in 2008 as a part-time parks and recreation employee. In 2014, he got a full-time position as a city public service worker senior. His job duties included inspecting sewer lines and operating a snow plow.
Hebrew Pentacostalists observe the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
Fogle alleges in court documents city officials had no problem with Fogle’s religious beliefs until late 2016 when the city required that he work during the Sabbath.
Fogle did not comply with the request and the city punished Fogle “by rescinding a promotion and then suspending Fogle without pay and benefits,” the lawsuit alleges.
In 2018, Fogle was threatened with another suspension unless he agreed to transfer to an “inferior” position at one of the city’s sewage treatment facilities. The lawsuit says Fogle tried to accept the suspension but instead he was transferred to the sewage treatment facility.
Brad Hawkins, Fogle’s lawyer, did not return phone calls seeking comment. Attempts to reach Fogle were unsuccessful.
Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, said the city does not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
The lawsuit is asking for unspecified monetary damages for the loss of income and benefits and for mental anguish, embarrassment and humiliation.
