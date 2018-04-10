Former Kentucky stars connect for play of the night, help clinch playoff berth

Former University of Kentucky stars Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis, now teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans, linked Monday night for one of the top dunks of the NBA season.
On a 4-on-1 fastbreak for the Pelicans against the Los Angeles Clippers, Rondo threw an alley-oop pass off the backboard to Davis, who slammed it in with authority. It even got Rondo, often subdued with his on-court emotions, to leap into the air when he saw what his teammate was about to do.
It was the top play of the night on SportsCenter’s Top 10 and has received plenty of acclaim on social media.
RONDO x THE BROW #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/1xZsNramyC— NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2018
AD showing no mercy #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/TtSe064ZTZ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2018
Rondo and Davis have found plenty of chemistry on the court for the Pelicans this year. Another one of Rondo’s ally-oops to Davis was dubbed the Assist of the Night by NBA’s Twitter account last Saturday.
Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis were on the same page and connected on the impressive long range alley-oop in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/21mumjvMqY— NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018
But more importantly for Davis and Rondo, along with former Kentucky players DeAndre Liggins, Darius Miller and the injured DeMarcus Cousins, the Pelicans clinched a playoff berth Monday with their 113-100 victory over the Clippers.
The Pelicans have one more game before beginning the playoffs this weekend, with their first-round opponent not yet determined.
Davis is a favorite to make a third All-NBA First Team. He’s averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game on a career-high 55.4 percent shooting, a league-leading 2.6 blocks per game to go with 11 rebounds per contest.
But while he had the play of the night Monday, Davis was also on the receiving end of an embarrassing moment. Boban Marjanovic, a 7-foot-3 center with an 8-foot wingspan, played keep-away from Davis, which garnered some laughs from the Pelicans big man.
Anthony Davis is 6'11"...#NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/HKKBT7kjSJ— NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2018
Rondo, meanwhile, is having a bounce-back season with averages of 8.1 points and 8.1 assists per game. His shooting percentage of 46.2 percent is its highest since the 2012-13 season.
