Traffic still slow on New Circle after multiple-vehicle wreck

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

April 11, 2018 07:51 AM

Four vehicles and one tractor-trailer were involved in an injury collision on the inner loop of New Circle Road, between Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred about 7:30 a.m. and has blocked at least one lane, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash has backed up traffic past Alumni Road.

