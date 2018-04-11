Traffic still slow on New Circle after multiple-vehicle wreck

Four vehicles and one tractor-trailer were involved in an injury collision on the inner loop of New Circle Road, between Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads Wednesday morning.
The wreck occurred about 7:30 a.m. and has blocked at least one lane, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
The crash has backed up traffic past Alumni Road.
This story will be updated.
