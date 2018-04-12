Weekend severe storms, snowflakes possible in Central Kentucky

Higher winds may be the only weather challenge as Central and Eastern Kentucky enjoys high temperatures in the 70s Thursday and Friday, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.
But lurking behind those beautiful days may be a severe weather threat for Saturday and even some snowflakes before it's all over.
A "huge" weather system will work toward the region from the western parts of the state where the threat for severe storms begins Friday night, Bailey said. The system also will produce heavy rain.
Cold air returns Sunday into Monday with potential snow showers.
More of the weather forecast is on Bailey's weather blog.
