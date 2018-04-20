Derby winner's colt rejected by birth mother, only to be adopted by mare who lost her baby days before

Sergeant Reckless, a Mongolian mare used for carrying canisters of ammunition throughout the Korean War, is receiving a statue at the Kentucky Horse Park which was being positioned Monday for fitting outside of The International Museum of the Hors
As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
Mayor Jim Gray announces his $370.7 million General Fund Budget, which includes funding towards building and hiring for the new Masterson Station fire station on Magnolia Springs Drive, investments in police equipment, raises in city worker wages,
University of Kentucky Professor Brent Seales and his team have further unlocked writings in the ancient En-Gedi scroll - the first severely damaged, ink-based scroll to be unrolled and identified noninvasively. Through virtual unwrapping, they ha
Two women tried to conceal their stealing at Dillard's in Fayette Mall on a Friday night in January. Loss prevention personnel spotted them, but the women got away with more than $1,000 in merchandise.
With the latest winter storm hitting on the first night of spring Tuesday, look back at the last significant storm that blanketed Lexington with about 8 inches of snow. The views were spectacular. Take a drive down Indian Mound Road with photograp
Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.