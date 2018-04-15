Woman dies in Lexington traffic accident

A woman died Saturday following a two-car crash just before 9 p.m. on Athens Boonesboro Road, near Hays Boulevard.
The Fayette County Coroner's office identified her as Hong K. Ho, 55.
A news release said she died at 9:42 pm Saturday.
The coroner's office said she had blunt force injuries. Her address was not given
The inbound lanes of Athens Boonesboro Road reopened just after 11 p.m. after being closed for two hours so police could investigate, the Herald -Leader's reporting partner WKYT-TV said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments