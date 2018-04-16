Man ruled to have accidentally drowned off Richmond Road reservoir

A 43-year-old man who was found floating in a reservoir off Richmond Road near New Circle Road last week was ruled to have accidentally drowned, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
William Lee Smith was found by a woman walking outbound alongside Richmond Road across from the McDonald’s on April 12, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said.
Water in the reservoir was white-capping recently, and it’s possible Smith’s body could have been in the back of the reservoir and pulled forward by the moving waters, Ginn said.
There were no obvious injuries visible at the scene, Ginn said last week. It’s unclear how long Smith was in the reservoir.
